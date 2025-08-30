The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant stuns with Kobe-like glare wearing Lakers throwback classic

The widow of Kobe Bryant brought back the Kobe-Shaq days with her fit.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vanessa Bryant has been throwing it back a lot for her late husband Kobe Bryant during the month of August. Her latest Los Angeles Lakers three-peat hat pose with a Mamba-like stare certainly stands out.

The 43-year-old Vanessa sent out a tear-jerking message to her late husband for his would-be 47th birthday on August 23. Then on Kobe Bryant Day in LA on 8.24 for his two jersey numbers, she wore fire diamond Nike Kobe 3 Protros and a throwback Lakers shirt to the Mamba League Invitational youth tournament where she sat with Rob Pelinka.

Vanessa, along with her and Kobe’s daughter’s Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, were all honored at the Los Angeles Dodgers game for Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night where Bianka crushed the first pitch and they all posed for photos.

The Bryant
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As August winds down on Labor Day weekend, Vanessa had another Kobe tribute while dropping a Kobe-like ice-cold stare with the sickest Lakers three-peat hat on.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Those were the young Kobe and prime Shaq years in Los Angeles when the team was pretty much unbeatable with that combo and Phil Jackson coaching. They won titles from 2000-2002 and are the last team to win three in a row in the NBA.

Vanessa looks like she’s ready to get out there and play with that stare, too, like Kobe used to.

Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

