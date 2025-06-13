The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant rocks casual jeans fit while sightseeing in NYC with three daughters

The widow of Kobe Bryant and his three daughters enjoy the sights of New York City.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters had a good time watching the New York Liberty game in Brooklyn, New York, courtside on Tuesday while she stepped out in a fire-red fit.

The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant and his daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, were there supporting good friend and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, who had a touching moment with the family after the game.

They also met Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese, who towered over Vanessa and Natalia. Both Natalia and Capri had special moments meeting French Open champion Coco Gauff, who sat next to Natalia for the Liberty vs. Sky game.

Vanessa has been rocking some bold outfits lately like her all-black cowgirl look for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and her red jacket with matching bandana she wore not only for the game but out in NYC in a new photo she posted on Thursday.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She also just dropped a more causal look in a white top with matching shoes and jeans while taking the girls atop the Empire State Building.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It looks like they had a great time. Here’s Natalia:

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And Capri and Bianka in matching pink:

Bianka and Capri Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Here’s more from the trip Vanessa shared on her Instagram.

All the girls smiling is so heartwarming seeing them happy after everything they’ve been through. Thanks Vanessa for sharing these special moments to the world.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

