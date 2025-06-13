Vanessa Bryant rocks casual jeans fit while sightseeing in NYC with three daughters
Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters had a good time watching the New York Liberty game in Brooklyn, New York, courtside on Tuesday while she stepped out in a fire-red fit.
The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant and his daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, were there supporting good friend and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, who had a touching moment with the family after the game.
They also met Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese, who towered over Vanessa and Natalia. Both Natalia and Capri had special moments meeting French Open champion Coco Gauff, who sat next to Natalia for the Liberty vs. Sky game.
Vanessa has been rocking some bold outfits lately like her all-black cowgirl look for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and her red jacket with matching bandana she wore not only for the game but out in NYC in a new photo she posted on Thursday.
She also just dropped a more causal look in a white top with matching shoes and jeans while taking the girls atop the Empire State Building.
It looks like they had a great time. Here’s Natalia:
And Capri and Bianka in matching pink:
Here’s more from the trip Vanessa shared on her Instagram.
All the girls smiling is so heartwarming seeing them happy after everything they’ve been through. Thanks Vanessa for sharing these special moments to the world.
