WNBA star Angel Reese slays steamy zebra-print coat with no top, miniskirt
WNBA superstar Angel Reese continued her hot streak in Unrivaled with another stellar performance for Rose BC in Week 5. Rose BC blew past Phantom BC, 71-59, with Reese filling the stat sheet with 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and a steal.
The Chicago Sky forward has been on a tear in the 3x3 league during Rose's winning streak.
Her stats don't lie.
Along with crushing it on the court, Reese has been bringing her A-game to the Sephora Tunnel with stunning fits before every game.
That was the case once again when she pulled up to Wayfair Arena in a two-piece matching zebra fit that had social media buzzing, continuing to prove she is a draw anytime she's in front of a camera.
Bonafide star.
Reese is averaging 13.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, and two. assists per game for the 6-4 Rose BC, who are the No. 2 seed in the league.
With her improvement in Unrivaled it's going to be exciting to see how Angel performs in her sophomore WNBA campaign.
Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Reese and Rose BC return to the court on Saturday, March 1, against Mist BC on truTV, before finishing off Week 6 on Monday, March 3, against Laces BC on TNT.
