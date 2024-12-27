Cameron Brink flexes toned abs in midriff workout fit without knee brace
Cameron Brink hasn’t played basketball since June 18 when she tore her left ACL. Now the Los Angeles Sparks star is showing her progress by slaying a workout in yet another sizzling look.
Brink, 22, was a WNBA fit queen while playing in her rookie season, and continued that even when she was hurt like her bikini in a cane pose, and her look that stole the show for Wheel of Fortune in a minidress and knee-high boots.
During her extended offseason she even graduated from Stanford while crushing a tiny minidress and heels, as well as posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Brink took to Instagram to show off the status of her knee — which does have a nasty scar from the surgery — with her ab-revealing midriff fit. Good news Sparks fans: She certainly looks healthy and pushing herself to recovery. She captioned the post, “One step at a time.”
Here’s the full video of Brink’s workout.
The injury unfortunately is also preventing Brink from playing in the first 3x3 season of Unrivaled that starts in January in Miami. She will participate in 2026. The good news for fans is it looks like Brink will be recovered for next Sparks season.
