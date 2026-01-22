WNBA Star Cameron Brink Turns Heads in Ab-Revealing Sparkly Top for Unrivaled Breeze
Cameron Brink is always a fan favorite, and certainly a WNBA fit All-Star off the court. She’s brought both her games on and off the court to the Unrivaled league, and her latest head-turning look certainly stands out.
The Los Angeles Sparks star missed all but 15 games last season as she returned from over a year off rehabbing from a brutal knee injury.
RELATED: Cameron Brink stuns in head-turning fit at Chargers game enjoying Sparks offseason
She worked hard to get back on the court, even doing strange exercises like on this painful splits machine.
Brink averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
She’s now back to the game she loves full time and on the Breeze BC of the 3x3 league that takes place near Miami, Florida. She certainly looks great in that uniform.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink goes full cowboy with denim miniskirt and boots fit
Injured or not, Brink was a fit queen all season with super tunnel fits like below, and losing the blonde hair where she looked unrecognizable.
She even had NBA star Kevin Durant loving her leather shorts look at a game.
Now, the “breezy girl” as she captioned her latest fit, brought the heat to Miami with her ab-flexing sparkly look before a game.
That’s yet another winner for Brink.
Brink also preparing for a wedding
Brink, who got engaged in 2024 to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, is planning her wedding for sometime in 2026.
Many sources are saying it will take place at Stanford University where the couple met and both were athletes with Felter on the rowing team.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.