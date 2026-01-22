WNBA Star Cameron Brink Turns Heads in Ab-Revealing Sparkly Top for Unrivaled Breeze

Cameron Brink is always a fan favorite, and certainly a WNBA fit All-Star off the court. She’s brought both her games on and off the court to the Unrivaled league, and her latest head-turning look certainly stands out.

The Los Angeles Sparks star missed all but 15 games last season as she returned from over a year off rehabbing from a brutal knee injury.

Brink is a fan favorite in LA both on and off the court. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

She worked hard to get back on the court, even doing strange exercises like on this painful splits machine.

Brink averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

She’s now back to the game she loves full time and on the Breeze BC of the 3x3 league that takes place near Miami, Florida. She certainly looks great in that uniform.

Injured or not, Brink was a fit queen all season with super tunnel fits like below, and losing the blonde hair where she looked unrecognizable.

May 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink poses before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She even had NBA star Kevin Durant loving her leather shorts look at a game.

Now, the “breezy girl” as she captioned her latest fit, brought the heat to Miami with her ab-flexing sparkly look before a game.

That’s yet another winner for Brink.

Brink also preparing for a wedding

Brink, who got engaged in 2024 to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, is planning her wedding for sometime in 2026.

Many sources are saying it will take place at Stanford University where the couple met and both were athletes with Felter on the rowing team.

Brink with Felter at his Stanford graduation. | Ben Felter/Instagram

