Mercury Acquire Satou Sabally From Wings in Three-Team Trade With Fever
The Phoenix Mercury are making a big splash during the offseason, moving to acquire two-time WNBA All-Star Satou Sabally from the Dallas Wings, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews and Alexa Philippou.
Sabally, 26, told reporters earlier in January that she planned to move on from Dallas, but because she was given the core designation, was only able to be moved via trade.
There are a lot of moving pieces in the trade, which is a three-team deal also involving the Indiana Fever.
The Wings are reportedly trading Sabally, Kalani Brown, and Sevgi Uzun to the Mercury, while Phoenix will send Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 pick to the Fever. Additionally, Dallas is set to receive NaLyssa Smith and the No. 8 pick from Indiana, as well as Ty Harris and the rights to Kiki Herbert Harrigan from Phoenix.
Sabally, a former No. 2 pick in 2020 out of Oregon, featured in 15 games for the Wings last season. She averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting at a stellar 45.2% clip from three-point range. She missed much of the season while recovering from a shoulder injury but was able to return for the second half of the campaign after playing for Germany in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
She'll team up with Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper on a new-look Mercury squad that just parted ways with Brittney Griner in the offseason.