Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette's sheer, black-bikini fit wins Broncos WAGs vacation
Zach Wilson and the Denver Broncos are not going to the Super Bowl. Instead, they are winning the offseason on a WAGs bikini-filled vacation.
When their football season ended in the Wild Card game loss to the Buffalo Bills, the quarterbacks including Zach, Bo Nix, and Jarrett Stidham decided to take their significant others to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for some sun and fun.
While there, despite Bo and Izzy almost having a Titanic-worthy disaster on a boat, it was all about the WAGs, especially Zach’s 23-year-old fiancée Nicolette Dellanno who stunned in a white-hot fit and then dropped her sheer black bikini bombshell.
RELATED: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno stuns in white-hot satin dress
All the WAGs look stunning in their bikinis, but Dellanno definitely stood out with her incredible look.
RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shares charming couples photo after Broncos’ heartbreaking loss
It’s not the first time we’ve seen Izzy and Nicolette hanging out like their couple’s date in matching Christmas pajamas, and posing together at a Broncos game where Izzy rocked a sick throwback jacket and Nicolette in some knee-high boots.
Dellanno is a fashion designer from New Jersey who works in New York and met Wilson in 2022 when he played for the New York Jets. The two got engaged in June of 2024.
If there were offseason standings, the Broncos and their WAGs would certainly be winning with their Cabo bikini stunners.
