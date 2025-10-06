Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette shares Dolphins fit after bad Panthers loss
Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Zach Wilson didn’t see the field during the team’s stunning loss at the Carolina Panthers. His wife posed with him on the field after, however, and was definitely the highlight of the day for the team.
The 26-year-old former New York Jets bust is in his first season with the Dolphins after spending the last one with the Denver Broncos.
RELATED: Jets bust Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette slays strapless gown after Dolphins’ disaster
His wife Nicolette brought her game-day fit hits with her to sunny Miami. So far this season, she’s crushed him in some shorts, revealed her abs in another one, and gave him a big hug after the team’s first win last season.
RELATED: Jets bust Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette has pajama party with Tua Tagovailoa's wife
While the team didn’t win this week and fell to 1-4, Nicolette posted later that she had a “cute little weekend in NC” while next to her on the field. She certainly stood out with the skirt, boots, and Dolphins tank top.
Zach and Nicolette got married in June right before the season started in a lavish wedding in New York City.
Zach has thrown for 32 yards in limited action this season.
It looks like it could be a long season in Miami, but his wife is certainly going to star each week.
