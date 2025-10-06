The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette shares Dolphins fit after bad Panthers loss

The backup quarterback’s wife was the highlight of Miami’s loss in Carolina.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Zach Wilson didn’t see the field during the team’s stunning loss at the Carolina Panthers. His wife posed with him on the field after, however, and was definitely the highlight of the day for the team.

The 26-year-old former New York Jets bust is in his first season with the Dolphins after spending the last one with the Denver Broncos.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) runs the ball during the second half of a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His wife Nicolette brought her game-day fit hits with her to sunny Miami. So far this season, she’s crushed him in some shorts, revealed her abs in another one, and gave him a big hug after the team’s first win last season.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolete Dellanno/Instagram

While the team didn’t win this week and fell to 1-4, Nicolette posted later that she had a “cute little weekend in NC” while next to her on the field. She certainly stood out with the skirt, boots, and Dolphins tank top.

Nicolette and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

Zach and Nicolette got married in June right before the season started in a lavish wedding in New York City.

Zach has thrown for 32 yards in limited action this season.

It looks like it could be a long season in Miami, but his wife is certainly going to star each week.

Nicolette and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

