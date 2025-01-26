Zany Bills WR Mack Hollins wears Muppets Animal head for Chiefs playoff game fit
Buffalo Bills receiver Mack Hollins certainly didn’t disappoint with his pregame fit for the big AFC Championship Game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
The receiver is known for his outlandish pregame looks like last week’s barefoot beach one in freezing Buffalo, and as a mad scientist, and went viral for his "chocolate water" which is M&M's soaking in a bottle of water.
For the biggest game of his career, the 31-year-old Hollins strolled into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as Animal from The Muppet Show.
Now, that is an elite entrance for the receiver who finished the season with 31 catches for 378 yards and five touchdowns.
Animal is of course the wild and frenzied drummer of the fictional band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.
The Bills of course hope Hollins and the rest of the team play like Animals in the biggest game since 1994 when the team went to the Super Bowl.
They’ll have to deal with a raucous crowd including Taylor Swift, but that pregame look is enough to turn even Chiefs fans heads. Well done, Mack Hollins.
