Bills' Mack Hollins rocks outlandish barefoot beach fit for playoff game
There are few people in the NFL as entertaining as Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins.
Hollins has a habit of rocking viral fits before games and he has taken his pre-game style to the next level for the postseason.
The jokester wideout previously pulled up to a snowy Bills game barefoot and dressed as a mad scientist, and went viral for his "chocolate water" which is M&M's soaking in a bottle of water.
After delivering with a Fred Flinstone look on Wild Card Weekend, Hollins pulled up to Highmark Stadium for the team's Divisional Round showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in an outlandish beach fit.
While Hollins is suited up for a trip to the beach, the Bills will be hosting Baltimore in frigid temperatures that will be in the teens.
What a guy.
The winner of Sunday evening's game between the Bills and Ravens will advance to the AFC Championship Game where they will face the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kickoff between the Bills and Ravens is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS.
