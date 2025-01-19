The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bills' Mack Hollins rocks outlandish barefoot beach fit for playoff game

Mack Hollins continued to bring his outlandish pre-game fits to Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills' NFL Playoff showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

Josh Sanchez

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins reacts to catching a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins reacts to catching a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are few people in the NFL as entertaining as Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins.

Hollins has a habit of rocking viral fits before games and he has taken his pre-game style to the next level for the postseason.

The jokester wideout previously pulled up to a snowy Bills game barefoot and dressed as a mad scientist, and went viral for his "chocolate water" which is M&M's soaking in a bottle of water.

MORE: Bills jokester WR Mack Hollins dresses as iconic cartoon character in frigid Buffalo

After delivering with a Fred Flinstone look on Wild Card Weekend, Hollins pulled up to Highmark Stadium for the team's Divisional Round showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in an outlandish beach fit.

Mack Hollins, Buffalo Bills, NFL fashion
NFL on X

MORE: Updated Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens gameday weather report

Mack Hollins, Buffalo Bills, NFL fashion
NFL on X

While Hollins is suited up for a trip to the beach, the Bills will be hosting Baltimore in frigid temperatures that will be in the teens.

MORE: Eagles' Darius Slay’s wife slays in custom kelly green pants for Rams snow game

What a guy.

Mack Hollins, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins warms up before a game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The winner of Sunday evening's game between the Bills and Ravens will advance to the AFC Championship Game where they will face the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff between the Bills and Ravens is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day

$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think

Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league

Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion