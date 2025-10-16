Browns continue to give passive updates on Deshaun Watson's injury status
The Browns' quarterback situation this season has been entertaining to watch each day, with newcomers Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, along with an old friend, Joe Flacco, coming back.
Flacco was shipped away to Cincinnati, though, after underperforming, and Gabriel was named the starting quarterback. So far, Gabriel is 0-2 to start his NFL career, even though he might not be to blame for the Browns' offensive struggles this season.
Even with all the latest situations in the Browns quarterback room, there is still one man who is controlling all the money in that room. With over $90 million still left on Deshaun Watson’s contract, he is still a contender to play for the Browns this season, that is, if he can get healthy from a season-ending Achilles tear that he suffered last season.
Earlier in the week, Adam Schefter gave the update that Watson was “a good month away from being cleared for any football activity.” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave his own update on Watson’s status.
“No real update” is what Stefanski had to say about Watson’s status. Stefanski also added that Watson was doing great in his rehab, but would not specify when he might open up his practice window.
The update on rehab was a differing update than what was released at the beginning of this year, as Watson had a setback in his rehab. In January of this year, Andrew Berry revealed that Watson suffered a setback in his recovery process, which extended his recovery timeline.
While this update was not the most revealing in terms of when Browns fans can expect the quarterback to be back this season, it was possibly more of a positive update than usual on Watson’s status.
Can Watson work his way back to actually playing this season? Do Browns fans want Watson to start for their team? While there is no specific answer to the first question, the second question may be easier to answer, considering the reaction of some fans to Watson’s injury last season.
With how the quarterback situation has played out in the past couple of seasons, there is no ruling out who will start at quarterback for Cleveland. It is always important to remember that the Browns gave up a lot for Watson in the initial trade, along with committing over $230 million guaranteed.
Whether Watson starting is the correct decision or not, keep your eye on his recovery status as the season goes along.