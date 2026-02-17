Tara Lipinski Shares Heart-Melting Moment With Ilia Malinin and Daughter at Olympics

Ilia Malinin has one of the most memorable performances of the 2026 Winter Olympics for the wrong reasons. He should be remembered for much more, though, including an adorable moment with Tara Lipinski’s young daughter Georgie that will melt your heart.

The 21-year-old Malinin known as the “Quad God” was all but a lock to win the individual figure staking gold after leading in the short program, but then disaster struck when he was off his game and fell twice.

Unfortunately for Ilia Malinin, this moment will be remembered from the Malino Cortina Games. | James Lang-Imagn Images

On Monday, he’d reveal more about his mental struggles leading up to the failure. Instead of running from the moment, he’s stuck around in Italy and was spotted in an unlikely place. He’ll participate in the Olympics Figure Skating Exhibition Gala on Saturday.

After his defeat, while everyone was talking about what happened, Malinin showed the ultimate sportsmanship congratulating gold medalist Kazakh skater, Mikhail Shaidorov.

Malinin’s heart-melting photos with Lipinski’s daughter

Now, he just had the most adorable moment with the former figure skater and current NBC commentator at the Winter Games Lipinski’s daughter Georgie, 2.

Lipinski wrote: “This moment 🥺 You can tell Ilia is a great big brother, he was just so sweet with Georgie. 🥇 ”

Malinin does have a younger sister Liza, who is an up-and-coming figure skater herself.

That’s a gold-medal moment at the Olympics if there ever was one from Malinin.

Georgie was welcomed via surrogacy in 2023, and Lipinski has shared her journey on social media.

Lipinski winning gold at the Milano Cortina Games, too

Lipinski has been a hit as well these Games with her head-turning fits like her white dress while with Johnny Weir, and the duo’s matching silver looks that everyone was talking about.

