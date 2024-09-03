49ers' Trent Williams baller private jet flex ending holdout (VIDEO)
49ers fans were fretting about the start of the NFL season with Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams holding out.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk agreed to a monster four-year, $120 million extension, and now it has been reported that 11-time Pro-Bowl offensive tackle, and locker room giant, both figuratively and literally, Trent Williams has reworked his deal to end his holdout that was threatening to extend into the NFL regular season.
Trent Williams’ brother, Fred Williams, couldn’t wait to share the news on his Instagram Story, and he gave fans a glimpse into the glamorous life of NFL stars as he posted a clip of the future Hall of Famer hanging with his dog and boarding a private jet, presumably back to the Bay Area.
The caption said succinctly, “year 15 let’s get it!”
The jet-setting lifestyle seems to suit the 49ers’ biggest stars, especially this offseason. Maybe it’s all of these big-time deals!
Running back Christian McCaffrey got married to former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo at a swanky New England estate with a full Vogue spread, where his mom went viral with her unreal dance moves. Quarterback Brock Purdy had a charming, more low-key Iowa wedding with his wife Jenna Purdy that was featured in Southern Bride. Purdy adorably shed some tears.
And quite possibly in the funniest instance of the baller lifestyle 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan was recently out partying with Aiyuk, fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and rapper and music executive Rick Ross in a Great Gatsby-esque white suit with a style-only cane.
While San Francisco makes headlines for their partying and jet-setting ways away from the field, they still have unfinished business on the field. Since under the Shanahan regime, they’ve only been the bridesmaids. Never the bride.
