Aaron Rodgers Hosting Steelers WRs in California
PITTSBURGH — There are no scheduled practices or team sessions for the Pittsburgh Steelers until the team convenes at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for training camp. Until then, the players are free to vacation, relax or whatever else they may please until they have to report to camp.
The Steelers don’t kick off training camp until July 23, but their new starting quarterback is already taking the break to get further acquainted with his teammates. While he’s expected to spend time with his top two wideout options in DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, Aaron Rodgers most recently spent time with depth receiver and special teams extraordinaire, Ben Skowronek.
In an Instagram reel shared on Skowronek’s profile, Rodgers could be seen feeding him the ball on the basketball court. While not the usual place these two do their business, the pair joined up nicely for some alley-oops on a local basketball court. Skowronek showed off his impressive athleticism and hops with his dunks. The 6’3” receiver may have a height advantage, but he also has an explosive element to his physicality that the reel displayed.
With Rodgers and Skowronek hitting it off, next on the QB’s offseason agenda should be to mesh with Metcalf and Austin. The pair are expected to be his top options for the 2025 season, in addition to tight ends Pat Freiermuth and newly-acquired Jonnu Smith. Hoping for an improvement to the entire offensive performance, there are several moving pieces coming together and getting a feel for one another in the coming weeks.
Rodgers is coming off a 28 touchdown season with the New York Jets. While he threw for 11 interceptions, that was an unusually high number for the four-time MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback. With a more balanced offense and an obvious effort from the entire locker room to gel quickly, Rodgers and company aim to be a much improved offense in 2025.
