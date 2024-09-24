Angel Reese shares seductive glasses look in latest bombshell photo
Angel Reese is absolutely on fire lately with her fit game and photo drops, while she’s living her best life in the offseason.
The Chicago Sky All-Star just finished her rookie season and immediately she hit the private jet to Los Angeles with a next-level fit matching the plane, then took in a Los Angeles Rams game in a stunning belly shirt and cargo shorts, and capped the night with an Usher concert where they serenaded each other while she towered over him in a short white dress.
On Monday night, Reese dropped the most stunning look of all with her seductive glasses stare in a bombshell photo.
RELATED: Gabrielle Union posts tropical 'bare' shower photo for summer throwback
Reese didn’t even caption the photo because the look says it all. There’s also video of her trying on the glasses that she “loves.”
RELATED: Paige Bueckers' glammed-up mirror selfies from final UConn media day
Chi-Barbie recently was asked to sign a photo of herself as a kid in glasses, which she said she always would wear. Maybe it’s time to bring them back as an adult?
It’s great to see Reese getting some well-deserved time off and having fun. The 22-year-old megastar finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She seems to be recovering nicely from her surgery and has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Reese certainly knows how to bring it on and off the court every night, and this look certainly didn’t disappoint.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Casual chic: Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game
Vs. sleek Gabby: Gabby Williams’ unreal high-slit, midriff WNBA playoff fit won the day
Anything but ordinary: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals shocking hidden talent
Ahhh: Livvy Dunne does tearjerker ‘love’ song routine for LSU gymnastics
Girl power: Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union bring it on in new selfie