UConn star Azzi Fudd dazzles in flowing black dress beside NBA star's sister
Azzi Fudd continues to dazzle no matter where she is. She rocked her latest fit while beside an NBA star’s college basketball sister.
The 22-year-old Fudd has had an epic offseason after winning the national championship with the UConn Huskies and being named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.
She looked unrecognizable in a glam makeover for Paige Bueckers’ WNBA draft night, and would later reveal she’s “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” in a viral post that Bueckers just confirmed over All-Star weekend.
Fudd’s been at several Dallas Wings games where at one she was seen holding hands with Bueckers, and then just the other night she wore a custom shirt professing her love for the rookie star.
After doing her camp in Washington D.C. near where she is from and shocking one girl with a sweet quinceañera surprise, Fudd attended an event where she linked up with Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs’ sister Jennica Suggs, who plays basketball for Robert Morris University, where Fudd stunned in her flowing black dress beside her.
Fudd continues to impress off the court whether it’s a T-shirt, a glam look, or just a Paige Bueckers Wings No. 5 jersey.
