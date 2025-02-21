Josh Allen shows super-human strength to save Hailee Steinfeld’s launch party
Hailee Steinfeld has had Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills backs lately, and the quarterback returned the favor at her big launch party by saving the day.
The actress and Allen’s fiancée was there for his 2025 NFL Honors night, flashing her ring and sharing a heartfelt kiss when he won his MVP award.
After the season ended despite the loss in the AFC Championship Game, Steinfeld gushed about Allen and Bills fans, and then in recent interview clip, she roasted the rest of the AFC East division in epic fashion.
The least Allen could do is rip open a locked vending machine to return the favor. That’s exactly what happened at Steinfeld’s launch party for her newest business venture, “Angel Margarita” where she crushed in a miniskirt fit. She shared the details of what went down in her latest Beau Society newsletter.
“A little lol moment: At one point in the night, the vending machine got accidentally locked — with all the Angel cans inside — and Josh had to physically rip it open. I didn’t see this happen but I followed the loud cheering. I thought someone had fallen in the pool! Crises averted.”
Here’s the amazing video:
Allen is used to the cheers and showcasing his super human talent. It was just on display off the field at a party and with a vending machine this time. Well done, Josh. He’s definitely Steinfeld’s hero.
