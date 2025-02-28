Hailee Steinfeld stuns in bra mirror selfie on Milan trip with Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld hasn’t been shy recently with her photos, and she dropped a real stunner in her latest post from Milan, Italy.
The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently impressed with her Super Bowl ad in a one-shoulder top, and then stunned her steamy trailer for the upcoming movie Sinners Michael B. Jordan.
The 28-year-old star also wowed with her miniskirt and matching top during her launch party for her new business venture, “Angel Margarita,” and then really impressed with a bold photoshoot for Who What Wear magazine where she rocked a super long hairdo with no top on, followed by bold fit in black lingerie for Esquire Mexico.
With Allen there with her in Italy during Milan Fashion Week not holding her umbrella in the rain, Steinfeld teased with a sizzling mirror selfie in her bra.
That will certainly get the NFL MVP’s attention. Steinfeld is already “Queen” of Buffalo, but she might be queen of a lot more cities with looks like these. She even teased “more tomorrow” on her Beau Society newsletter, too.
Steinfeld and Allen have been together since 2023 and got engaged in November of 2024. They are more public than ever and Steinfeld is certainly growing bolder with her photos as evident by her bra selfie.
