Brock Purdy’s goofy joke turns into awesome 49ers linemen gift
Brock Purdy is delivering some holiday cheer to his San Francisco 49ers family.
In videos and photos shared to the 49ers’ official Instagram page, the team’s quarterback gifted his offensive line new trucks — Toyota Tundra TRD Pros and Sequoia TRD Pros, to be exact. Purdy arrives to a meeting, announcing to his O-Line that he has a gift for his teammates. As he directs them outside, he announces that he has Tundras and Sequoias, each decked out with red bows. He allows the teammates to hop in and choose the vehicles they want.
This sweet moment comes after a viral moment taken from this past October. In a clip shared by the NFL’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, Purdy is seen and heard talking with his teammates. 49ers tight end George Kittle tells Purdy “you’re an actor” following the launch of an Applebee’s commercial. Kittle then asks Purdy if he can get a “discount code.”
Later in the video, Purdy tells his linemen, “You guys want some Toyota Camry's? I got you."
While these cars may not be Camrys, Purdy did make good on his word (by way of a nifty business partnership, of course.)
‘Tis the season for some jolly full-circle moments.
