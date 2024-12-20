SI

Brock Purdy Went All-Out for His 49ers Offensive Linemen's Holiday Gifts

The San Francisco quarterback broke the bank this year for his teammates.

Purdy broke the bank for his 49ers teammates this year. / Screenshot via @49ers on X.
As quarterbacks tend to do around the holidays, Brock Purdy surprised his 49ers offensive lineman with a gift this week in Santa Clara, Calif.

The signal-caller, who's currently on a seventh-round "Mr. Irrelevant" rookie contract as he awaits a big pay-day this offseason, went all out this year—buying the boys up front some sweet rides.

"Alright so we've got five Sequoias, five Tundras," said 'Santa Purdy', as he's dubbed in a video posted to the 49ers' social media. "You guys can check 'em out, but these are yours."

"Merry Christmas," the quarterback continued. "Merry Christmas guys. 'Preciate you guys. Thanks for all y'all do."

Purdy has partnered with Toyota since he first started appearing in the auto manufacturer's commercials before the 2023 season.

With his teammates' help, Purdy has set himself up to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. The 24-year-old has led San Francisco to two straight NFC Championships and a Super Bowl appearance since becoming their full-time starter in 2022 and statistically, has thrown for 59 touchdowns over 34 regular season starts. He also led the NFL in passer rating in 2023.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the 49ers are "firmly committed to Purdy as their long-term quarterback," and plan to negotiate a long-term contract extension with him this offseason.

Music to his linemen's ears.

