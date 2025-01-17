Caitlin Clark ends Connor McCaffery date night with Indy Ignite team photo surprise
Caitlin Clark has been everywhere this offseason.
The WNBA superstar and reigning Rookie of the Year has been enjoying a stress-free offseason after an exhausting 2024 which saw her lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to a second consecutive national championship appearance before immediately jumping into WNBA training camp and leading the Indiana Fever to the playoffs.
Clark put in all of the work on the court for the past year, and now she's enjoying the free time that she earned. But, even though she's taking some R&R, she can't get away from the sports world.
MORE: Caitlin Clark, bf Connor McCaffery awkwardly sit in empty arena for NBA G-League game
She participated in a pro-am golf tournament after the season and has since been popping up at various sporting events, whether it be supporting the Indiana Pacers or her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who is an assistant coach at Butler.
Clark and McCaffery recently enjoyed a date night at an NBA G-League game, and now they welcomed the new Indianapolis pro volleyball team, the Indy Ignite, to town by pulling up for a courtside date night at their home opener.
Connor was rocking the OVO sweatshirt and matching J's.
MORE: Caitlin Clark stuns in elegant black dress at Pacers Gala, links with NBA star
After the game, Caitlin surprised the Indy Ignite by hoping into a team photo on the court after their win to advance to 2-0 on the season.
After the game, Ignite players raved about Clark's support.
MORE: Blushing Caitlin Clark played by adorable little girl for photo-op courtside
"It was pretty sick,"opposite hitter/middle blocker Azhani Tealer said when speaking to the media after the game. "Probably one of the most popular people in the world in the past year, so we're glad she came. She's always welcome back, obviously."
Indy Ignite is in its inaugural season as an expansion team in the Pro Volleyball Federation, which is the top professional volleyball league in the United States.
If fans can expect to see Clark at future games, expect their popularity to rise.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend