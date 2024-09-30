SI

Caitlin Clark Shared Her Painful Signature Moment From Historic WNBA Rookie Season

This was a surprising answer from the WNBA star.

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Caitlin Clark's historic rookie season came to end last week when the Indiana Fever were swept out of the WNBA playoffs in two games by the Connecticut Sun. While Clark now has some time to relax from what was a very busy year dating back to her final season at Iowa, she was featured on Sunday night's episode of 60 Minutes.

Clark, who was interviewed by Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim in the segment, spoke about a number of different things ranging from her childhood to career. She also shared what she thought was her signature moment from her rookie year, and her choice was a bit of a surprise.

Instead of a big shot or a cool pass, Clark said it was an injury she suffered against the New York Liberty that made her realize how tough things would be in the WNBA:

"I remember when we were in New York and Jonquell Jones set a good screen on me and I actually ruptured my eardrum just on a screen," she said. "She's a tremendous player but I think that just speaks to the physicality of the league."

Here's that moment from 60 Minutes:

You can watch the entire segment here:

Andy Nesbitt
