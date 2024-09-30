Caitlin Clark Shared Sweet Story of How Her Dad Helped Her Become Elite Three-Point Shooter
Before Caitlin Clark was breaking records for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA, she was shooting hoops in her driveway.
Clark was apparently so determined to improve her long-range shot that she had a rather unusual request for her dad during her childhood: Repave the driveway.
“I’m begging my dad to tear up some grass and pour more concrete so I could have an entire three-point line on my driveway.” Clark told Jon Wertheim on CBS’ 60 Minutes. “Cause it was like kind of slanted, our driveway was slanted so I only had a three-point line on one side of the driveway. So I told my dad he had to tear up all this grass, and he did.”
A small patch of grass wasn’t going to stand in the way of Clark and her lofty dreams.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year wrote herself into the record books during her collegiate playing days at Iowa, setting the Big Ten and NCAA single-season records for most three-pointers in her senior year, to name a few.
Clark then followed that up with a historic rookie campaign in which she set the league’s single-season rookie records for points, assists and three-pointers, among numerous other feats.
Clark saw her WNBA season come to an unfortunate end in the first round of the playoffs as the Fever got bounced by the Connecticut Sun, but she’s poised to come back stronger than ever next year and will no doubt be practicing her signature logo three this offseason.