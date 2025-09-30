Cam Skattebo's extremely dirty Giants jersey is hotly debated for odd reason
While Jaxson Dart grabbed all the headlines, Cam Skattebo is turning into a New York Giants fan-favorite sensation.
The 2025 NFL Draft fourth-round running back continues to improve steadily in his first season, rushing for a respectable 79 yards (we won't mention it was for a pedestrian 3.2 average), adding another 11 yards receiving in the Giants upset win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-18.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart, Madison Beer origin story found after fake post dissing Justin Herbert
It wasn't all good times for Skattebo, 23, and his fellow rookie Dart, 22, who won his first NFL start, as superstar second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending knee injury on the always controversial turf of MetLife Stadium, which has often been knocked as causing devastating injuries for players as one of the worst fields in the entire league, even after a major upgrade before the 2023 season.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart shares sweet hug with mom after first Giants win vs. Chargers
But the field is still turf, so then why is Skattebo's game-worn Giants jersey so dirty?
The most likely explanation is that while yes, the field is turf and not grass, the black rubber pellets are still pretty dirty, not to mention the paint on the field, especially on a hot day, could easily rub off on a game-worn jersey, especially for a running back who is constantly getting tackled, like Skattebo was after 25 carries.
Naturally, QB1 Dart's jersey was much more pristine.
Dart and Skattebo will give the Philadelphia Eagles Cooper DeJean and Reid Blankenship a run for their money in the NFC East with their popular nickname, and while the reigning Super Bowl champions are still far ahead of their 95 rivals in terms of success, if the entertaining G-Men rookie duo can keep NYC fans entertained, they'll become national sensations in short order.
Skattebo's personality was made for the Big Apple, and the dirtier the jersey, the better.
