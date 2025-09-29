Malik Nabers Shares Sad Instagram Post After Season-Ending ACL Injury
It's been a tough past decade for Giants fans, who have seen young stars like Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley suffer season-ending injuries early in their New York tenures. Now, add Malik Nabers to the list.
Nabers's highly touted Year 2 campaign was cruelly cut short after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in his right knee, as confirmed by MRI tests on Monday morning. Nabers was going up for a catch during Sunday's win over the Chargers and his right knee appeared to buckle when he planted his foot on the turf at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants star wideout was well on his way to another productive campaign after hauling in over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie year, but he'll have to watch the rest of New York's season from the sidelines as he rehabs his knee.
Shortly after the news broke, Nabers shared a heartbreaking post on his Instagram account. He posted a photo of him running out onto the field and wrote in the caption, "I'm sorry," while also referencing a Bible verse.
Giants fans would probably agree that Nabers has absolutely nothing to be sorry for, given that the injury was out of his control and that he proved to be the team's lone bright spot in the first few weeks of the season.
Several former and current NFL players have since reached out to Nabers, including former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Nabers will end his sophomore year with 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns across four games.