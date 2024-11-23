Cameron Brink steals new Sparks coach’s thunder with welcoming fit
Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks welcomed new head coach Lynne Roberts, but Brink once again the stole the show and the coach’s thunder with her stunning fit.
Brink, who is rehabbing an ACL injury that left her out since mid-June, showed she’s training hard to get back, crushing workouts in an ab-revealing top and shorts despite a nasty knee scar from the surgery.
The 6-foot-4 forward is also the team’s fashion MVP dropping fits all season and offseason like her strapless minidress WNBA finale, and of course her Wheel of Fortune miniskirt and boots that also stole another show, and finally her jaw-dropping white bikini poses for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Roberts is coming in to replace coach Curt Miller after two seasons and received a warm welcome from the team. Brink was there with teammates Dearica Hamby (left) and Rae Burrell, but Brink stood out not only for her height, but her all-black fit and model-like pose.
That looks like a bright future right there.
The Sparks were a dismissal 8-32 last season, landing them the second overall pick in the WNBA Draft Lottery.
The 22-year-old Brink finished her season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists. She also finished second to A’ja Wilson in blocks.
If Brink plays half as good as she looks in this photo, she should have a big second season.
