Cameron Brink's shimmy dance with rehab bestie is awesome sign
Cameron Brink is back to the rehab grind, minus her usual stunning fit, after getting engaged.
While jet-setting to Paris with her mom for Paris Fashion Week, the Los Angeles Sparks main attraction and social media influencer was surprised by her boyfriend, Ben Felter, with an engagement proposal in the most romantic setting having the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. For the record, she said yes as WNBA stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese gushed with excitement.
RELATED: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Since then, it’s been back to her brand empire building, where the former Stanford Cardinal All-American is a marketing darling. Lost in the mix was an adorable TikTok dance she posted earlier this week with what she describes in her caption as her “rehab bestieeee.”
What’s evident from the duo grooving is that one, she’s beaming with happiness, and two, in her lowkey midriff T-shirt and black workout mini-shorts, she’s not wearing any brace and obviously has greater mobility. The 22 year old still has a small wrap above the knee with some sort of electric pulse monitor, but moving side to side like that effortlessly is a fantastic omen.
RELATED: Cameron Brink’s jaw-dropping knee-high boots, miniskirt WNBA fit
Having torn her ACL in the middle of June, this little shimmy routine is proof that she’s right on track with her recovery timeline, which is typically eight to nine months.
Hopefully it’ll be no time before Brink is matching her Sparks teammate Rickea Jackson (another TikTok dance bestie) with not only fantastic fits off the court, but with her game on it.
