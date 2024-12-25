Ciara, Russell Wilson surprise Steelers with epic Christmas gifts
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are in the holiday spirit. The couple surprised Wilson's offensive line with several gifts ahead of their Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Russ is thankful for his offensive line protecting him throughout the season and he showed it through his gifts.
Every member of the offensive line got a bottle of Ciara's TenToOne rum, a pair of Wilson's luxury Good Man Brand shoes, and much more.
RELATED: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Russ also gifted his teammates a Louis Vuitton duffel bag in Steelers colors and $10,000 AirBNB voucher for anywhere in the world.
RELATED: Ciara shows off hair rollers in ‘holiday glow’ prep for Russell Wilson Christmas game
The 36-year-old Wilson has revived his career in Pittsburgh after a disappointing stint in Denver. Wilson has helped lead the Steelers to a 10-5 record as they battle for the AFC North title.
If Russell Wilson getting his own Primanti Bro.'s sandwich or his attempt to learn Pittsburghese
didn't endear him to Pittsburgh fans already, his play on the field has accomplished that. And Wilson and Ciara have fully embraced the city, making it a match made in heaven.
Pittsburgh and Kansas City kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on Christmas Day at Acrisure Stadium, with the game airing live on Netflix.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game
…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game
Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game
Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous
‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute