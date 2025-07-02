Dak Prescott's spot in NFL QB rankings shows Cowboys star still has major doubters
There is no denying injuries led to a disappointing 2024 campaign for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, with the star quarterback suffering a season-ending injury in a Week 9 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.
While Prescott struggled a season ago, it was just 2023 that he finished the year as runner-up for the NFL MVP award. Prescott has the talent to be among the elite.
However, as he looks to have a bounce-back year in 2025, it is clear that he still has a lot of doubters and plenty to prove.
FOX Sports shared its Top 10 NFL quarterback rankings for the upcoming season, and Prescott barely made the list, landing right at No. 10.
"Prescott has a lot to prove coming into the 2024 season after a torn hamstring cut his 2024 campaign short. But the numbers he posted in 2023 were enough to show the caliber of quarterback he is," the article states.
"During that season, he completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns. Prescott will also benefit from one of the strongest groups of surrounding talent he's had in his career as the Cowboys traded for wide receiver George Pickens to go alongside Ceedee Lamb."
It's hard to argue with that takeaway. Yes, Prescott was having one of his worst seasons prior to the hamstring injury, but the team as a whole was struggling. The Cowboys had the worst rushing attack in the league, did not have a No. 2 wide receiver, and had inconsistent play from the offensive line.
There is no telling whether the team will get those issues sorted out this season, but what we do know is the roster is in much better shape, and a healthy Prescott is in a position to remind the league of just how good he is in 2025.
