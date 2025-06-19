Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb predicted to have historic, record-breaking season
The Dallas Cowboys revamped the receiving corps during the NFL offseason in a big way with the addition of star wide receiver George Pickens. Pairing Pickens with another superstar like CeeDee Lamb gives the Cowboys one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the league.
Lamb is known for his work out of the slot and being as consistent as it gets in the NFL, while Pickens is one of the best deep threats over the past few season.
With the addition of Pickens, Lamb has a great opportunity to see more open looks in the passing game and NFL.com is predicting that Lamb will make the most out of them.
MORE: Cowboys WRs present major opportunity for fantasy football owners
In their "way-too-early bold predictions" for the season, NFL.com predicted Lamb would break the NFL's single-season receptions record. The current record is 149 receptions, set by former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in 2019.
"Lamb produced 135 receptions in 2023 with a healthy Prescott, which was 14 catches shy of the league mark of 149 established by former Saints receiver Michael Thomas in 2019. Lamb also generated 101 catches last season, when Prescott only played in eight games because of a season-ending hamstring injury," the prediction states.
"You pair Lamb with a receiver as dangerous as Pickens, and it's likely that opposing defenses will be frustrated on weekly basis. Lamb has put together three straight 100-catch seasons despite being the focus of defenses tasked with stopping Dallas' passing attack every year. With all the freedom coming his way this fall, CeeDee's going to go off."
MORE: Former Jonathan Mingo teammate has high praise for Cowboys WR
Last season, despite being limited to 15 games and playing most of the year with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Lamb still managed to record 101 catches for 1,194 yards, and six scores.
There is no denying his ceiling for 2025 is as high as it's ever been, and Dallas knew exactly that when they made the trade for Pickens.
The Cowboys will kick off their 2025 regular season campaign against the division rival, reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 6.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof