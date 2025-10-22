Deion Sanders has 2-word reaction to Shedeur’s powerful post of QB1 dream
Shedeur Sanders hasn’t seen the field yet for the Cleveland Browns during the NFL regular season, but he’s keeping the faith he’ll one day get his shot as the starting quarterback. His dad Deion Sanders reacted to his son’s powerful post.
The Browns made a quarterback change from the veteran Joe Flacco, who would be shipped off to the Cincinnati BEngels after a 1-3 start, to Shedeur’s fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who won his first NFL game last week vs. the Miami Dolphins, got the nod over him.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar sends message in Browns fit with son, brother Shilo
The 5th-round pick Shedeur out of dad’s Colorado Buffaloes has remained positive, supporting Gabriel. His gotten a lot of family support, too. His brother even showed up to support him pretending to be Shedeur with the fans. While mom Pilar Sanders has repped him in some head-turning fits, she said she wouldn’t do this with her ex Deion in order for Shedeur to start in a hilarious exchange with Shilo.
Regardless, Shedeur still believes in his fate as a QB1. He took to X and wrote, “The greatest lesson I’ve learned through it all is not to worry but to lean on and trust GOD in every situation. Even when I don’t know what to do, I’ve learned that GOD will always guide me. I live stress-free because I know that, no matter what, GOD has the final say over my life. I’m able to persevere through trials because I come from a family built on morals, values, and unshakable principles. Growing up, I had access to a lot, and maybe without my understanding shaped my world view, but I’ve realized that peace, purpose, and faith can’t be bought. They have to be built. True success is who you become while waiting on GOD’s timing. GOD’s pace protects what your purpose will one day require.”
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders shares bad haircut blunder for Browns' London game
Deion had a two word reply to that: “Amen! Son”
Shedeur has been nothing but positive and a great teammate — everything the Browns could ask for. His time could come at any moment.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS