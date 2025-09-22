Patriots Drake Maye Provides Update on Feared Head Injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was not able to avoid making costly mistakes during his team’s 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Week 3, he appears to have hopefully escaped serious injury.
With 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter and facing 1st & GOAL at the Pittsburgh 2-yard line, Maye was hit by Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig, causing him to land hard on the ground, banging his head in the process. Though the 23-year-old briefly raised his hands to his head, he quickly got to his feet to bring his team back to the line of scrimmage.
Rather then being removed for a concussion check, Maye remained in the game. On the ensuing play, Maye once again absorbed a hit from Herbig. Just one play later, the Pats second-year starter threw an interception 3rd & GOAL while attempting to find receiver Kayshon Boutte. Steelers defender Cam Hayward tipped Maye’s pass which ended up in the hands of Pittsburgh cornerback Brandin Echols.
Amid their angst over yet another turnover in a potential scoring situation, several Pats fans were surprised that Maye was not evaluated for a potential head injury.
Did the designated spotters miss what the television cameras were able to capture?
According to Maye, there was simply nothing to see.
“No. I felt good,” Maye told reporters postgame when asked if he felt any concerning symptoms after Herbig’s hit. “I learned from last year, if you get banged up, you've got to get back up quick or they'll spot you. No, I felt fine. I feel good now … It was just two good players that try and get after the quarterback, and that happens.”
After the conclusion of the game, there were no reports of whether or not the Patriots cleared Maye or if he was evaluated for potential concussion during halftime. When the team emerged from the locker room in the second half, Maye was there to lead his team. he did not miss a snap for the remainder of the game.
Maye is unfortunately familiar with the concussion process. Last year, he was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after suffering a hit to the head against the New York Jets. Maye was subsequently was cleared for the following week's game. In New England’s Week 17 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, the North Carolina product left the game early to get checked for a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit. Despite missing one series on offense, he returned to the lineup and played the remainder of the game.
The NFL typically enacts strict adherence to its concussion protocol to evaluate potential head injuries. When a player is hit in the head and the protocol begins. The team physician and unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants evaluate the player on the sideline by checking their cervical spine, speech, gait, and eyes. If the sideline survey reveals symptoms consistent with a concussion, the player is examined further in the locker room for more neurological symptoms.
If the player is diagnosed with a concussion, he is ineligible to return to play in another game until passing the return-to-participation protocol.
As for Maye, he finished the game having completed 28-of-37 passes for 268 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, as well as a late-game fumble which secured the game for the Steelers.
