Five Instant Reactions From Patriots Loss to Steelers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Just when the New England Patriots appeared poised to take advantage of a subpar performance from the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, they handed both the ball and the momentum back to the visitors.
Despite wearing their beloved red throwbacks in front of their hometown crowd, the Pats proved that there are still “miles to go” on the road back to contention in the Mike Vrabel era.
Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 16-of-23 passes for 139 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while Pats starter Drake Maye statistically outdueled his idol by completing 28-of-37 for 268 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a losing effort — as the Pats drop to 1-2 on a 21-14 loss to the Steelers at home.
Despite the defeat, however, there were moments of value on which they may build moving forward. In that vein, here is a look at five instant takeaways from their Week 3 loss to the Steelers.
Patriots Cannot Convert When It Counts
New England had their chances to put the Steelers on their heels in Week 3. Unfortunately, their inability to secure the football in several key situations would doom the Pats attempt to earn their second win in as many weeks. Though New England was whistled for seven penalties for 54 yards, the most disturbing stat for the Patriots in Week three was committing five turnovers — one interception to close the first-half and four fumbles. From Per ESPN Research, the Patriots became the first team with multiple turnovers inside their opponent's five-yard line since the Philadelpha Eagles in Week 8 of 2023 in their matchup against the Washington Commanders. In short, the Patriots cannot expect to win unless they are able to convert when their offense is most in need.
Following the game, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel echoed the concerns of Patriots Nation in the reasoning for their loss to the Steelers:
"Turnovers are very hard to overcome. They erase all the good things that you do. Take away momentum, take away points…It was very unfortunate,” Vrabel said postgame. “Every time [we had the ball in those cases,] I felt like we were going to take the momentum...the defense did a great job there, unfortunately it got to be one too many opportunities on their part."
Rhamondre Stevenson’s “Fumblitis” Returns
Just one week ago, Stevenson led all running backs in both receptions and rushing yards in a 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Oklahoma product finished the day by running for 54 yards on 11 carries, while also catching five passes for 88 yards — including a career-high 55-yard deep shot from Maye in the third quarter.
What a difference a week makes.
Stevenson’s issues in securing the football once again surfaced in Week 3, finishing the day with only four carries for 18 yards. Most importantly, the Pats starting running back fumbled the ball twice in potential sciring situations. The Oklahoma product had similar struggles in 2024 — due both to injury and ball security. The 6’0” 227-pound back set career highs with seven fumbles — three of which were lost. As a result of his issues with protecting the football, Stevenson was demoted in early October by then-coach Jerod Mayo from his starting role. He finished the season having compiled 801 yards on 207 carries with seven touchdowns in 15 games. While Stevenson’s talent must not be denied, his inability to hold on to the football in key situations cannot not be ignored. If he does not make swift and marked improvement in the coming days, he may find himself demoted in short order.
Hunter Henry is still Maye’s Preferred Option — and Rightfully So.
While Maye had mixed results in finding success when using his receivers on deep ball attempts, he clearly utilized Henry’s field savvy to his advantage. The Pats captain was one of the few bright spots on offense for New England, logging 90 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns. While widely praised for his versatility, Henry is most productive when playing the traditional tight end role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker, a skill which he showed at times against Pittsburgh. Though Henry had compiled only 75 yards on five catches in New England’s first two games, his performance in Week 3 solidifies his status as Maye’s most reliable pass catcher.
Spillane Comes Alive
After a seemingly quiet start to his Patriots tenure, linebacker Robert Spillane made a loud impact on New England’s Week 3 stat sheet. His complete game performance against the Steelers prove that the Pats first-year captain is already becoming a team leader both on and off the field. Spillane led all Pats’ defenders with 15 total tackles, one pass deflection, one tackle-for-loss and a third-quarter interception which nearly returned for a touchdown.
Throughout training camp and the preseason, the 29-year-old routinely aligned with the first-team defense, taking command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic — a trait not lost on his teammates. Anyone questioning Spillane’s role within New England’s front seven received a resounding answer with his showing against the Steelers.
Patriots Secondary Struggles Without Christian Gonzalez
With second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez having already been ruled out for this Week 3 matchup, Davis drew the majority of his coverage against Steelers receiver D.K. Metcalf. The 6’4” 239-pound receiver possesses both the vertical speed and ability to win the ball at the catch point to make him a tough matchup for Davis — who stands in at 6’1” 206 pounds. Ultimately, the veteran cornerback allowed a touchdown to Metcalf on the Steelers’ second drive. He was also flagged for a questionable 18-yard defensive pass interference early in the fourth quarter. Though Davis’ coverage of Metcalf was not egregiously deficient, he did yield enough big-play space to the Pittsburgh wideout to hurt New England on the scoreboard.
