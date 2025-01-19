Eagles Jeffrey Lurie Steps In To Help Those Impacted By Wildfires in Los Angeles
PHILADELPHIA – Received a couple of texts from friends who live in NFL cities outside of Pennsylvania asking me if news reached me that Jeffrey Lurie was donating money to those impacted by the wildfires in Southern California.
It had, of course.
Lurie is contributing $500,000 to California Community Foundation to help deliver essential resources to those impacted by the wildfires. The California Community Foundation’s disaster and recovery efforts support an array of critical recovery services, including housing, case management, mental health, and medical care for displaced residents.
“Our hearts are with everyone who has been suffering from the destruction caused by the wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles area,” said Lurie, the Eagles chairman and CEO. “We are grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders who have bravely stepped up to protect those affected. Their courage and sacrifice during this critical time of need is inspiring.
“We recognize the lasting effects a natural disaster can have on a community, and we are compelled to join the recovery efforts. The victims, first responders, and all who have been affected will continue to be on our minds and in our hearts.”
Both friends’ texts said how lucky Eagles fans were to have Lurie as their owner, not only because he has a heart, but because of what he has been able to do with his football franchise since buying it in 1994. They’re right.
The Eagles have won only one Super Bowl on his watch, but he has been to three and the organization has a 269-211-3 record. But what Lurie does to raise money for autism research through his Eagles Autism Research foundation is exemplary. More than $30 million has been raised for research, most of it through his signature event held every May, the Eagles Autism Challenge.
He's doing even more for those suffering due to the wildfires, in addition to the $500,000 he has pledged.
Here’s more:
-Each Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field presents an opportunity for fans to purchase tickets to win half the 50/50 raffle earnings. Proceeds from each raffle support the Eagles Autism Foundation. For individuals on the autism spectrum, being displaced by fire can present unique challenges and tremendous stress in their lives. The Eagles Autism Foundation will donate 100 percent of the Foundation’s proceeds from Sunday’s 50/50 raffle to the American Red Cross in support of California wildfire relief.
-The Eagles will donate to to cover critical expenses, such as medical care, facility maintenance, and support for lifesaving programs for animals on the ground in Los Angeles.
-The Eagles will cover the transportation, adoption fees, and care costs associated with flying homeless animals impacted by the wildfires to the Philadelphia area, an effort facilitated by Best Friends Animal Society and Providence Animal Center, in Media, where the animals will be available for adoption. The shelter is currently seeking foster homes to make space for the incoming evacuees.
-Game-worn Eagles jerseys, an official game ball, and additional commemorative items from Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Rams will go up for bid on NFL Auction with all proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross.
