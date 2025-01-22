Eagles Want To Know: Got Snow, Yet?
PHILADELPHIA – The man cave or woman cave will need a freezer for this commemorative item now being sold by the Eagles in conjunction with The Realest. How else to keep a container of snow from thawing out?
In the latest round of merchandising, fans can now purchase snow from the playing field at Lincoln Financial Field during Sunday’s 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
The cold stuff was collected by the Eagles’ ground crew and certified by The Realest authentication partner TRuEST. There was certainly enough of it to go around, after the snow began bursting from the low cloud cover that made it impossible to see the Philly landscape behind the north end zone. late in the first half.
The collection piece, listed for $50, represents the 50 total points scored in the Eagles’ win that sent them to their second NFC Championship Game in the last three years. They will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday (3 p.m.).
Who knows, maybe it’s snow that Saquon Barkley crunched through on his 78-yard touchdown scamper? Or maybe it’s snow that Jalen Carter ripped through on his way to a game-changing sack in the final minute?
Barkley and Carter were certainly two of the game’s brightest stars, with Barkley running for 205 yards and two touchdowns and adding another 27 yards in receiving.
Carter finished with two sacks and one forced fumble, and one of his teammates, Moro Ojomo, afterward, called him the “best defensive tackle on the planet.”
Possibilities of exactly who stepped on the snow are endless.
The snow will be shipped using dry ice to maintain its natural state during transit. Upon arrival, purchasers are then encouraged to keep the container frozen to further preserve and maintain the snow’s authentic state.
Fans are encouraged to visit www.TheRealest.com/Eagles to purchase their own commemorative snow pint. The snow is limited to 100 units and will be available to customers on a first-come, first-served basis.
