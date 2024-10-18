Gabby Thomas shows off ‘Business Barbie’ work fit after weight loss
Gabby Thomas has been all over the place lately, rocking stunning fits wherever see goes — and apparently losing some weight while doing so.
After an epic vacation to the Maldives with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes where Thomas showed off her bikinis, she flew to New York City to be a reporter and guest at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event, where she passed her look with flying colors.
Before she flew home to Austin, Texas, in her crappy airline seats, Thomas showed off one more look from NYC. The 27-year-old beauty wore an Alice + Olivia business pink business suit with a Gucci belt, Prada heels, Omega watch, Meta glasses, a large brown tote bag, and a Prada bow to wrap it all up. She said, “my publicist said it’s giving 🎀 business barbie.” Thomas was already in shape with track, but despite her calorie-bomb cheat treats, admitted in her latest TikTok video she’s lost weight. As a result, the suit is a bit baggy but she still slays the heck out of it.
RELATED: Angel Reese upstages Victoria’s Secret models with stunning red dress
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian scintillates in jean minidresses, high-end kicks galore
”Business Barbie” is so lovable. In fact, while in NYC Nicki Minaj met and fell in love with Thomas. Thomas also got to meet Victoria and David Beckham for an epic photo.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist is certainly a busy woman these days. She needs to make sure she doesn’t lose any more weight, though, or she will need a whole new travel wardrobe.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude