Gabby Thomas stuns with ‘lethal’ face card, dance moves in offseason mode
Gabby Thomas may not have won her race at Athlos NYC, but she sure had fun before and after.
Earlier in the week, Thomas was seen at the New York Liberty WNBA playoff game where she flaunted her ridiculously toned abs and then met Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu for an epic courtside photo.
Thomas wasn’t done letting loose: She let her hair go crazy atop the Empire State Building and then had a flirty warm-up dance at the track. She even posed for a “spicy” photo with Hot Ones host Sean Evans.
On the track for the first-ever all female event, Thomas, the winner of three gold medals in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, would end up being edged out in the 200m by Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Brown. Thomas’ time of 22.21 was good enough for second to Brown’s 22.18.
While the 27-year-old Thomas didn’t win the hefty prize money for first place at the event, she clearly was in offseason celebration mode afterwards, dancing away the night with drink in hand.
And then came the epic “lethal” face card look that could “blind” a person. Try not to stare too hard at her face.
That’s some “Blue Steel” stuff right there. Zoolander would be proud.
Hopefully Thomas gets to enjoy her offseason at home in Austin, Texas, as well with her dog Ricco Thee Pug, and boyfriend Spencer McManes. Maybe she will even have some more time on the pickleball court.
