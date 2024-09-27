The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas stuns with ‘lethal’ face card, dance moves in offseason mode

The Olympic gold medalist track star enjoys herself even after being defeated in her race at Athlos NYC.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet.
Gabby Thomas reacts after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas may not have won her race at Athlos NYC, but she sure had fun before and after.

Earlier in the week, Thomas was seen at the New York Liberty WNBA playoff game where she flaunted her ridiculously toned abs and then met Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu for an epic courtside photo.

Thomas wasn’t done letting loose: She let her hair go crazy atop the Empire State Building and then had a flirty warm-up dance at the track. She even posed for a “spicy” photo with Hot Ones host Sean Evans.

RELATED: Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game

On the track for the first-ever all female event, Thomas, the winner of three gold medals in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, would end up being edged out in the 200m by Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Brown. Thomas’ time of 22.21 was good enough for second to Brown’s 22.18.

While the 27-year-old Thomas didn’t win the hefty prize money for first place at the event, she clearly was in offseason celebration mode afterwards, dancing away the night with drink in hand.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas and friends enjoy the night after Athlos NYC. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

RELATED: Gabby Thomas has a 'real' job? USA Olympians' other professions revealed

And then came the epic “lethal” face card look that could “blind” a person. Try not to stare too hard at her face.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas with the “lethal face card”. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

That’s some “Blue Steel” stuff right there. Zoolander would be proud.

Hopefully Thomas gets to enjoy her offseason at home in Austin, Texas, as well with her dog Ricco Thee Pug, and boyfriend Spencer McManes. Maybe she will even have some more time on the pickleball court.

