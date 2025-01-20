The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen bff photo uncovered before Bills-Chiefs showdown

The actress and singer is seen having fun without her quarterback man Josh Allen in a spectacular selfie.

Matt Ryan

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Hailee Steinfeld disappointed fans by not (yet) showing off her gameday look for the big Buffalo Bills win on Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. At least a new photo of her surfaced before the big AFC Championship Game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 28-year-old fiancée of Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been embraced this season in Buffalo as seen in a viral billboard she reacted to, and her shopping at a local Wegmans and posing with a fan. She’s also been adopted by Bills Mafia at games and for the Wild Card game at Highmark Stadium was seen in a custom Josh Allen jacket while cheering during the win over the Denver Broncos.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Dec. 9, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen (L) with Hailee Steinfeld, and future brother-in-law, Griffin Steinfeld / @griffinsteinfeld

Fans — and media outlets — eagerly awaited her fit to drop Sunday, but alas nothing. Her best friend Jordan Michaels, however, posted a new older photo of Steinfeld on her Instagram on Monday to at least give us all something. It’s also a good one of Steinfeld taking an amazing selfie having a good time.

Jordan Michaels and Hailee Steinfeld
Jordan Michael/Instagram

Michaels also posted a unique photo of Steinfeld biting a big pink bow.

Hailee Steinfeld
Jordan Michaels/Instagram

With the game against the Chiefs, it will be a WAG battle between the actress and singer Steinfeld and Travis Kelce’s girl and superstar Taylor Swift. The two ladies actually know each other quite well and it will make for a very fun storyline. That is should Steinfeld and her gameday fit actually be seen this time.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

