Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen bff photo uncovered before Bills-Chiefs showdown
Hailee Steinfeld disappointed fans by not (yet) showing off her gameday look for the big Buffalo Bills win on Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. At least a new photo of her surfaced before the big AFC Championship Game at the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 28-year-old fiancée of Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been embraced this season in Buffalo as seen in a viral billboard she reacted to, and her shopping at a local Wegmans and posing with a fan. She’s also been adopted by Bills Mafia at games and for the Wild Card game at Highmark Stadium was seen in a custom Josh Allen jacket while cheering during the win over the Denver Broncos.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens playoff game
Fans — and media outlets — eagerly awaited her fit to drop Sunday, but alas nothing. Her best friend Jordan Michaels, however, posted a new older photo of Steinfeld on her Instagram on Monday to at least give us all something. It’s also a good one of Steinfeld taking an amazing selfie having a good time.
Michaels also posted a unique photo of Steinfeld biting a big pink bow.
With the game against the Chiefs, it will be a WAG battle between the actress and singer Steinfeld and Travis Kelce’s girl and superstar Taylor Swift. The two ladies actually know each other quite well and it will make for a very fun storyline. That is should Steinfeld and her gameday fit actually be seen this time.
