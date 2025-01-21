Haleigh Bryant, LSU gymnastics do snow angels, enjoy historic snow day
The LSU gymnastics team is riding high after a successful dual meet against the Florida Gators this past weekend, and now they have another reason to celebrate.
A historic snowstorm is battering the southern part of the United States and Baton Rouge was in its path.
Rather than let the cold, wintry weather get them down, the Lady Tigers decided to bundle up and enjoy the rare snow day with each other.
Sorry, "Sneaux Day."
The official LSU gymnastics Instagram account shared photos of the epic snowday with stars like Haleigh Bryant, Kailin Chio, Chase Brock, Sierra Ballard, and more having some fun.
As is the case with any snow day, you have to hit the ground and bust out your best snow angel.
Even the dogs got in on the fun.
That is how you live your best life.
Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics.
Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now, they are looking for a repeat and hope to keep the momentum rolling when they return to the mats on Friday, January 24, against No. 17 Arkansas at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. The dual meet will air on the SEC Network at 7:45 p.m. ET.
