Who is the Dallas Cowboys' most famous celebrity fan?
The Dallas Cowboys are the most iconic franchises in American sports.
Dallas is the most valuable by a large margin, and the team always generates buzz and grabs the headlines. You can't turn on ESPN or sports talk shows without the Cowboys being a topic of discussion.
Whether it's Stephen A. Smith yapping about whatever he decides is most important about the team or Skip Bayless throwing tantrums, the Cowboys are ratings gold.
So, naturally, the Cowboys bring out the stars.
MORE: Every NFL team's most famous celebrity fan: Taylor Swift, Eminem & more
Yahoo! Sports recently shared a list of the "most famous celebrity fan" for each NFL team, and the Cowboys landed a musician. Now, it would be easy to argue that LeBron James is the most famous celebrity Cowboys fan, but whoever made the list went with Post Malone.
Earlier this year, Posty repped the Cowboys during his first-ever ACM Awards show performance at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. When he hit the stage, Malone was rocking a Dak Prescott jersey.
After Post Malone's performance in Prescott's No. 4 jersey, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders took to social media to prove that Posty is a lifelong fan.
The official Cowboys Cheerleaders Twitter account shared a photo of a young Post Malone from 2006 and a present-day photo of the rapper/singer. In both pictures, Malone is flanked by Cowboys cheerleaders.
If that wasn't enough to prove his fandom, Malone opened a first-of-its-kind Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant in 2023, and unveiled a Cowboys-themed streetwear line.
It's rare to see a celebrity have such strong loyalty to their favorite teams these days, so shoutout to Post Malone for being ride-or-die with the 'Boys.
A full look at the most famous celebrity fan for each NFL team can be seen over at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —