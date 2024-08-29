Every WNBA Record Caitlin Clark Set During Her Rookie Season With the Fever
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark made WNBA history on Wednesday night when she broke the league's all-time record for most three-pointers by a rookie in a single season. Clark netted her 86th three against the Connecticut Sun, which lifted her ahead of guard Rhyne Howard—who made 85 threes in her rookie year for the Atlanta Dream.
Through 31 career games, Clark has been on a tear despite this being her first season as a pro—and she's guided the Fever as they've turned around their shaky start to the year. Since going 1-8 out the gate of the 2024 season, Clark and company have found their footing as the campaign progressed, going on to win 14 of their next 22 games in order to claw back into the playoff race.
Clark's impact on the squad has been undeniable, as she has instantly cemented herself as the team's most important piece. Her performances both as a scorer and a playmaker have been vital toward Indiana's run, and she's shattered various records in the process.
With her first WNBA regular season winding down, we'll take a look at all the records she's set throughout the year.
Every WNBA Record Caitlin Clark Set During Her Rookie Season
WNBA Single-Game Assist Record
One of the most impressive facets of Clark's game is her ability to facilitate for her teammates. That was never more on display than during a tilt against the Dallas Wings on July 17. Clark broke the record for mosts assists in a game when she dropped 19 dimes in the Fever's loss to the Wings, having surpassed the previous mark held by guard Courtney Vandersloot—who dished out 18 in a game against the Chicago Sky in 2020.
WNBA Single-Season Three-Point Record By a Rookie
As previously mentioned, Clark recently broke the league's single-season record for most three-pointers by a rookie. She's up to 88 threes in 31 games on the year, having surpassed the mark Howard set in 2022 when she drained 85 in 34 games. With nine games left on the slate, Clark figures to substantially widen the gap between her and Howard's totals.
First-Ever Triple-Double By a WNBA Rookie
Clark logged her first triple-double in the W on July 6 in a game against the New York Liberty. In doing so, she became the first rookie ever to record a triple-double in a game. Clark racked up 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in the win, which also marked the first triple-double in Indiana franchise history.
Single Game Three-Pointers By a Rookie
Clark tied the all-time record for most threes in a single game by a rookie in WNBA history when she drained seven shots from beyond the arc in a 30-point outing against the Washington Mystics. Her seven threes tied the mark held by Crystal Robinson, who achieved the feat back in 1999 with the Liberty.
Most Turnovers in WNBA Debut
Not all of Clark's records have been ones to write home about. During her WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun, Clark struggled to take care of the basketball and ended up recording 10 turnovers. No player in league history has recorded more in their debut. Her 10 turnovers were tied for the most in a game since 2020, but still a bit off from the all-time record of 14 held by former All-Star guard Kristi Toliver.
Most All-Star Game Assists By a Rookie
Clark made the All-Star team during her rookie season, an impressive accomplishment in and of itself. When playing against the biggest stars in the league–the U.S. Olympic squad–Clark's playmaking was on full display. She racked up 10 assists, the most ever by a rookie in the All-Star Game.
Points, Rebounds and Assists By a Rookie
On July 12, after just 24 games in the WNBA, Clark passed the milestones of 400 points, 100 rebounds and 150 assists in a single season. No rookie in league history as ever achieved those statistical tallies, something Clark needed just over half a season to accomplish.
There are a handful of other milestones and records in reach for Clark, and with nine games left on the docket, she could still stand to add to her historic rookie campaign.