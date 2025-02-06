Fever's Sophie Cunningham reveals Super Bowl 2025 pick in stunning selfie
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has had an eventful start to the month after being traded from the Phoenix Mercury to the Indiana Fever where she will be joining reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.
As Cunningham settles in with her new team, the six-year veteran likely has a lot on her mind.
But, lucky for her, there is one this that will provide a brief getaway this weekend and that is Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
MORE: Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham dances with 'Joe Dirt' mom celebrating WNBA trade
While not everyone is a football fan, Sophie clearly has a rooting interest.
The blonde bombshell shared a selfie on Instagram where she not-so-subtly revealed who she will be rooting for, and it will provide a little bonding moment for Cunningham and Clark.
Cunningham's rooting interest should come as no surprise. She was born in Columbia, Missouri, the same state as where the Chiefs played. Sophie stayed home in Columbia to star for the Missouri Tigers, before being selected by the Mercury with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.
MORE: Sophie Cunningham flexes toned legs in Daisy Dukes and cowgirl boots
Clark, of course, is also a huge Chiefs fan and was recently spotted chopping it up with Taylor Swift in her VIP suite.
So, if Clark isn't busy hanging out with Taylor Swift on gameday, maybe she and Cunningham will be able to enjoy the festivities together.
The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.
