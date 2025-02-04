Caitlin Clark, Iowa bestie Gabbie Marshall sing karaoke during reunion
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team celebrated Caitlin Clark over the weekend by hanging her No. 22 jersey in the rafters. The WNBA Rookie of the Year returned to Iowa City for the ceremony, along with several of her former teammates.
Clark received an epic custom jacket from Nike to commemorate the moment and the Hawkeyes were able to channel the energy from Clark's special afternoon to pull off a stunning upset win over the then-No. 4 ranked USC Trojans.
After the ceremony, Clark got to link up with former best friends and teammates like Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, and Jada Gyamfi.
Following the epic weekend, Marshall shared a series of photos from the weekend in Iowa City and everyone was living their best lives.
As every reasonable person does on a night out in a college town, the friends had to belt out their favorite karaoke songs.
Nothing beats a night out with friends.
With Clark's jersey retirement on Sunday, she became only the third player in Iowa history to receive the honor.
Clark holds an insanely long list of accomplishments from her time at Iowa, including becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, most three-pointers in a single season by any male or female Division I in history, consecutive AP Player of the Year awards, consecutive Naismith Player of the Year awards, and many more.
She continued her success into the WNBA by winning Rookie of the Year honors, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game while setting several rookie records.
