Caitlin Clark, Iowa bestie Gabbie Marshall sing karaoke during reunion

WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and former Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshall reunited for an eventful reunion after Clark's jersey retirement ceremony.

Josh Sanchez

Iowa women's basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall celebrate a win over Purdue.
Iowa women's basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall celebrate a win over Purdue. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team celebrated Caitlin Clark over the weekend by hanging her No. 22 jersey in the rafters. The WNBA Rookie of the Year returned to Iowa City for the ceremony, along with several of her former teammates.

Clark received an epic custom jacket from Nike to commemorate the moment and the Hawkeyes were able to channel the energy from Clark's special afternoon to pull off a stunning upset win over the then-No. 4 ranked USC Trojans.

After the ceremony, Clark got to link up with former best friends and teammates like Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, and Jada Gyamfi.

Following the epic weekend, Marshall shared a series of photos from the weekend in Iowa City and everyone was living their best lives.

As every reasonable person does on a night out in a college town, the friends had to belt out their favorite karaoke songs.

Iowa Hawkeyes teammates Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall
Gabbie Marshall / Instagram

Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall
Gabbie Marshall / Instagram

Nothing beats a night out with friends.

With Clark's jersey retirement on Sunday, she became only the third player in Iowa history to receive the honor.

Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes jersey retirement
Caitlin Clark is pictured at half court as her retired jersey hangs in the rafters behind. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark holds an insanely long list of accomplishments from her time at Iowa, including becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, most three-pointers in a single season by any male or female Division I in history, consecutive AP Player of the Year awards, consecutive Naismith Player of the Year awards, and many more.

She continued her success into the WNBA by winning Rookie of the Year honors, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game while setting several rookie records.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

