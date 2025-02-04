Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham dances with 'Joe Dirt' mom celebrating WNBA trade
Caitlin Clark will barely recognize the Indiana Fever locker room.
In a busy WNBA offseason, the Fever have made several splashy moves, resigning Kelsey Mitchell and also acquiring Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, not to mention new head coach Stephanie White, making them title contenders.
Another huge move was trading for Phoenix Mercury guard (and Phoenix Suns on-air analyst) Sophie Cunningham, which the outspoken WNBA star reacted to almost immediately stoked to be playing with pop-culture transcendent star Clark, only 23.
The 28 year old seems to be ecstatic to be joining her new team, sharing an adorable little dance with her mom on Instagram Stories.
The Adidas model captioned the post, "Indiana means closer to Joe Dirt aka mama" with the emotionally crying emoji.
Yes, that's right. In a sweet message to her momma, she also revealed that the Missouri native has an outrageous nickname for her mother. We're assuming it has to do with the sweet feathered mullet Momma Cunningham rocks. For those that may be younger, "Joe Dirt" is a 2001 comedy starring David Spade with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 9% from critics, but a respectable 64% by users.
All jokes aside, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI will always defend a sweet, sweet mullet.
Now that Cunningham is playing in Indiana, maybe Sophie will follow suit. Now that would we awesome!
