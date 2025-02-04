The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham dances with 'Joe Dirt' mom celebrating WNBA trade

Caitlin Clark's newest teammate is stoked to be joining the Fever. She celebrated by grooving with her mom, who does have a slight resemblance to "Joe Dirt."

Matthew Graham

Caitlin Clark will barely recognize the Indiana Fever locker room.

In a busy WNBA offseason, the Fever have made several splashy moves, resigning Kelsey Mitchell and also acquiring Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, not to mention new head coach Stephanie White, making them title contenders.

Another huge move was trading for Phoenix Mercury guard (and Phoenix Suns on-air analyst) Sophie Cunningham, which the outspoken WNBA star reacted to almost immediately stoked to be playing with pop-culture transcendent star Clark, only 23.

The 28 year old seems to be ecstatic to be joining her new team, sharing an adorable little dance with her mom on Instagram Stories.

The Adidas model captioned the post, "Indiana means closer to Joe Dirt aka mama" with the emotionally crying emoji.

Yes, that's right. In a sweet message to her momma, she also revealed that the Missouri native has an outrageous nickname for her mother. We're assuming it has to do with the sweet feathered mullet Momma Cunningham rocks. For those that may be younger, "Joe Dirt" is a 2001 comedy starring David Spade with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 9% from critics, but a respectable 64% by users.

All jokes aside, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI will always defend a sweet, sweet mullet.

Now that Cunningham is playing in Indiana, maybe Sophie will follow suit. Now that would we awesome!

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

