Giants Expect Fine After Jaxson Dart Concussion Protocol Incident
The New York Giants are currently being investigated by the NFL and NFLPA after head coach Brian Daboll was caught on camera sticking their heads into the blue medical tent during Thursday night’s game against the Eagles to check on quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Such an instance is against league protocols, which state that only authorized medical personnel may be present in the tent with a player being evaluated for an injury.
While there is sufficient evidence to confirm that Daboll violated the protocol by sticking his head into the tent, the investigation is apparently looking into whether Daboll tried to speed up or influence the evaluation of the quarterback’s health check.
Daboll, for his part, denied trying to influence the process, telling reporters after the game that he was merely checking in on Dart to see how he was doing.
But the head coach also admitted that he inquired about when a determination would be made on Dart’s status so he could decide whether to call a timeout to allow the process to be completed and, if cleared, have Dart back on the field.
According to FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer, the Giants are “bracing for a hefty fine” but nothing more beyond that “at this point.”
If it is determined that Daboll, who was also spotted on camera having a terse discussion with Dr. Scott Rodeo, one of the team’s physicians, tried to influence the process in any way, he and the team could be subjected to even harsher penalties beyond monetary fines, including but not limited to a suspension and/or loss of draft picks.
Daboll has denied that his intentions exceeded merely inquiring how the young quarterback, who has gone 2-1 since being named the starter, was doing.
"I went in--didn’t actually go in--just stuck my head in to see how our quarterback was doing. Just asked him, 'How you doing?'" Daboll said on Friday.
"In no way would I want a player to come back out there that wasn't ready to play. I think I have great respect for that process.
"I was wondering if it took 10 minutes, if it takes an hour, or if it takes two minutes. That's really where I was when I asked the question on the sideline about making a decision on the game. Health and safety are important to us; it's important to me."
Giants CEO John Mara released a statement on Friday pledging the club’s full cooperation in the investigation. A final decision on the matter is reportedly expected this week.
