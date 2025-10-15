The One Thing NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Must Avoid Doing Against Broncos
If there’s nothing else that New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart needs to learn from having watched tape of the Denver Broncos defense, it’s that it would behoove him to not hold onto the ball indefinitely.
This season, the Broncos have been absolutely relentless, not to mention successful when rushing a passer who holds onto the ball.
Against the Jets last week, quarterback Justin Fields averaged 3.0 seconds to throw, according to Pro Football Focus, the Broncos sacking him nine times.
The Broncos' dominance is not a one-time occurrence. In their previous game against the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts found himself in a similar predicament, averaging 3.2 seconds to throw and being sacked six times.
With the exception of a single game this season, the Broncos have consistently forced opposing quarterbacks to struggle with quick releases, averaging 2.96 seconds to throw the ball.
While the Broncos' front seven gets a lot of credit for that, the back end of their defense has also played a part, with its airtight coverage and its creativity in disguising what it’s looking to do.
“Obviously, the sacks stand out as the first thing, and their ability to rush the passer at every down, not just third downs,” Dart said when asked what has stood out most to him about the Broncos' defense.
“First of all, they're just coached really well, and they play really well together. They play really hard. So, it's going to be a really good test for us, one that I think that we're all excited for just because, in my mind, I see them as one of the best defenses in the entire league.”
The Broncos' defensive prowess is not just a matter of perception. They boast the league’s best defense on third and fourth downs and in the red zone.
Their opponents have only managed to score an average of 15.8 points per game, the second-fewest in the league. They lead in sacks per pass attempt (15.87%) and rank third in first downs allowed per game (15.8%).
Head coach Brian Daboll wouldn’t say if getting the ball out of Dart’s hand this week would be an added point of emphasis, though it would be shocking if it wasn’t emphasized in the game plan.
“It's going to take a total team effort,” Daboll said. “They're very productive, make no mistake. They do that to many teams.
“I would say that after watching the tape, they're hard to block. You have to do a good job of creating some positive plays when getting in those bad situations. … They play really good team defense.”
