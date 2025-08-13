Jayden Daniels needs Commanders to extend Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders need to build their team around Jayden Daniels, which means giving him a No. 1 wide receiver should be top priority.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine is urging the Commanders to ink Terry McLaurin to a contract extension.
"The Commanders have to protect Jayden Daniels at all costs. They also need to prove they are a franchise that will take care of its own," Ballentine wrote.
"They can kill two birds with one stone by extending Terry McLaurin. The receiver has put up six consecutive 1,000-yard receivers despite playing for a laundry list of bad to mediocre quarterbacks for most of his time in Washington.
"Now the Commanders finally have a capable quarterback, they are engaged in a showdown with McLaurin over his contract. The soon-to-be 30-year-old reportedly wants something close to D.K. Metcalf's contract.
"That's not an absurd request considering his time in Washington. The Commanders are about to have Daniels on a rookie contract for the next three to four seasons and they'll have the resources to really build a contender."
READ MORE: Commanders legend says Washington is closing gap on Super Bowl champion Eagles
McLaurin contract still hovering over Commanders
Until the deal is signed, the negotiations will be a dark cloud over the Commanders' heads. There's a chance a deal doesn't get signed and the Commanders will need someone else to step into McLaurin's No. 1 wide receiver role. However, it won't be easy.
McLaurin has over 900 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons in the league and he could continue that streak for many years to come. Washington's success was large in part to what he was able to bring to the table.
If the Commanders trade McLaurin or fail to extend him, it could be the reason why the house of cards for Washington's front office comes crashing down.
The Commanders are back in action on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
READ MORE: The 1 thing that 'burns my ass' about the Commanders' loss, per Dan Quinn
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• The real reason for Terry McLaurin's hold-in with the Commanders revealed
• Commanders fall to Patriots in preseason rout
• Commanders QB takes the blame for 'frustrating' preseason loss