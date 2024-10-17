Karl-Anthony Towns Watched a Timberwolves Game on His Phone at a Billie Eilish Show
Karl-Anthony Towns was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks just a few short weeks ago so it's no surprise that he's still thinking about his former team. On Wednesday night the Timberwolves took on the Chicago Bulls in a preseason game and KAT was watching.
It's just that he was watching while attending a Billie Eilish concert. And the concert was happening at his new workplace, Madison Square Garden. Towns's girlfriend Jordyn Woods posted a short video of him watching the game on her Instagram stories on Thursday morning.
Either KAT really misses his former team or he's not a big Billie Eilish fan. With ticket prices these days, you don't watch preseason basketball on your phone in this situation unless at least one of those two things is true.
Wherever his heart really is, Towns and the Knicks are 4-0 in the preseason with the big man putting up 16 points and 16 rebounds against the Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden earlier this week. The Knicks will finish their preseason on the road Friday the same night Eilish wraps up her three night stay at MSG.
Towns will surely be sorry he missed it.