Hailee Steinfeld takes up golf for Josh Allen, rocks miniskirt fit while on course
Hailee Steinfeld was not a golfer before she met Josh Allen, who is a big-time one himself. Now, she’s out there crushing 18 holes while rocking a fire fit.
The actress and the Buffalo Bills Most Valuable Player quarterback got married at the end for May in a lavish wedding in Southern California and then had a honeymoon to Hawaii where a smitten Allen took photos.
Before that, though, for his bachelor party Allen had a boys golf trip that included drinking lots on the course and even hanging with Tiger Woods. Allen is quite the golfer himself playing in celebrity tournaments like this one where he showed off his skills:
Steinfeld revealed in her latest issue of her weekly newsletter Beau Society that this summer was full of golf for the couple:
“Summer 2025: I married my favorite person. Had the dreamiest honeymoon. Visited Paris and NYC. Picnicked. Road tripped. Connected with friends. Painted. Started an intimidating home design project (more to come). Napped. Read. Wrote. Played 18 holes (multiple times). Took pictures (not enough). Slowed down. Made plans. Went offline. Loved all of it.”
She’d add, “Before I met Josh, I’d never played 18 holes of golf in my life, and that changed very quickly. This summer we played a lot. For the record, women’s golf clothes have gotten really good!”
She certainly made those golf clothes look great in this black miniskirt fit on the course.
Summer is almost over and Allen is now focused on the Bills season that starts on September 7 at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Steinfeld, too, will ditch the golf fit and be back to her Bills Mafia ways soon.
