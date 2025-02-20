Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld flexes toned legs disrobing skirt with holes
Hailee Steinfeld has made all kinds of headlines recently with her sizzling fits and bold comments. During a photoshoot with several looks, one certainly stood out as yet another winner.
The actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently stepped out with him at the NFL Honors awards show where she not only stunned in her black dress but flaunted her engagement ring for the first time. She followed it up with a sweet kiss after Allen was announced the league’s Most Valuable Player.
The 28-year-old Steinfeld impressed during her Super Bowl ad with Novartis for breast cancer awareness while wearing a one-shoulder outfit. Not only that, but the trailer for her new movie Sinners with Michael B. Jordan dropped with some steamy scenes of her in it. Oh, and if she’s not already doing enough, she launched her new business venture “Angel Margaritas” in the cocktail industry where she showed off an ab-bearing, jaw-dropping denim look in an ad.
Besides all that she just slammed the Bills’ AFC East rivals with an epic quote, and posed topless with a dramatic hairdo for Who What Wear. In the same photoshoot, she flaunted her legs while disrobing from a unique skirt with holes in it.
There’s also a behind-the-scenes look at her photos that came out that’s a must-see.
While Allen is now an MVP, Steinfeld is certainly shining like one in her professional life.
